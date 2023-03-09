A homeless camp fire closed the eastbound ramp across the Steel Bridge in downtown Portland on Wednesday, March 8. It is unclear how long the ramp will be closed.

One person was injured and hospitalized by the fire, which broke out in an enclosed space under the ramp. Portland Fire & Rescue crews had to break through a cinder block wall to rescue the person and extinguish the fire. They discovered the space under the ramp had been secretly converted into hidden living spaces.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

