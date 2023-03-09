A homeless camp fire closed the eastbound ramp across the Steel Bridge in downtown Portland on Wednesday, March 8. It is unclear how long the ramp will be closed.
One person was injured and hospitalized by the fire, which broke out in an enclosed space under the ramp. Portland Fire & Rescue crews had to break through a cinder block wall to rescue the person and extinguish the fire. They discovered the space under the ramp had been secretly converted into hidden living spaces.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Portland Bureau of Transportation are inspecting the damage to determine if the ramp is still structurally sound enough to support traffic.
The fire broke out during an escalating public debate over moving the homeless off Portland streets. The City Council has approved a plan proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan to create a series of large sanctioned camp sites across the city. Commission Rene Gonzalez has prohibited the Portland Street Response program he oversees from counting to give tents purchased by Multnomah County to the homeless, citing a sharp increase in dangerous tent fires. Protesters have disrupted council meetings since the prohibition, including the morning of the bridge fire.
According to PF&R, at 3:28 p.m. on March 8, firefighters were called out to a “smoke in the area” and “potential grass/brush fire” at the corner of Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Everett, at the base of the east bound entrance of the Steel Bridge off Everett. Crews arrived to find smoke pushing out of cracks of a non-load bearing cinderblock wall under the bridge.
Crews used sledgehammer like tools to open the wall and create three large openings that exposed the area under the bridge and found a large fire. It was fueled in the enclosed space by objects brought under the roadway by individuals using the area as a permanent living space, PF&R said.
Crews extinguished the fire and began a search of the area under the ramp being used as living space and found a fire victim. The person was extracted through one of the openings created by the crews and transported by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition with burns and smoke inhalation.
During the search, crews found areas modified with tunneled out zones to create individual type living spaces by digging tunnels and terracing areas to create flat spaces where sloped soil once existed, PF&R said. The call type was changed to a confined space event and the technical rescue team already on site brought specialized equipment to conduct an extended slow and methodical search of the enclosed area under the ramp.
According to PF&R, the search was dangerous to fire crews of the collapse potential of the bridge, along with any damage to the bridge because of the fire. The area was extensively searched using a few entrances to be certain no one was found in the enclosed area.
Embers from the fire extended to a free-standing individual tent in the surrounding area. It was extinguished as well by crews on scene without any injuries to occupants.
No firefighters were injured during the Wednesday afternoon incident. Extensive decontamination of the fire crews occurred on scene due to the nature of the environment and materials encountered during the search. Further cleaning of their protective gear continued when they returned to their station.
The scene was turned over to ODOT at 6:45 p.m. The bridge onramp will remain closed for an extended period until a thorough examination is completed to be certain it is safe for vehicular traffic, PF&R said. PBOT also responded to evaluate roadways under their jurisdiction.
