After closing down for three years due to financial concerns, Hopewell House has officially opened its doors again, after a tireless fundraising and outreach effort. It is the only dedicated hospice house in the greater Portland are.
A nonprofit group called Friends of Hopewell House spent the time since it closed to raise more than $5 million. That effort has been in the works since Legacy Health shuttered Hopewell House in September 2019 for financial reasons. The hospice care home had been open since 1987 before it shut down.
The Friends of Hopewell House recently told KOIN 6 News — a partner of the Pamplin Media Group — more than 2,000 community members donated more than $5 million and dedicated many volunteer hours toward the effort to reopen the care facility. The campaign also drew sizable gifts from Marsha Randall, Joe Weston and Dan and Priscilla Wieden of Wieden+Kennedy, in an effort to purchase and reopen the 12-bed care facility that sits inconspicuously tucked back on Southwest Capitol Highway in Hillsdale.
Not everyone is familiar with the hospice model, but in 2021, Sheryl Grenier told Pamplin Media Group that the reopening of Hopewell House would be a welcome milestone. Grenier spent 10 weeks at the home with her daughter, Stephanie Keeler, as she succumbed to a brain tumor in May 2019.
"It was a gut punch to myself and my husband to have this place that was so warm and comforting close," Grenier said. "I had no idea how much it was needed until I went through what I went through.”
KOIN 6 News contributed to this article. See their story here.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”