After closing down for three years due to financial concerns, Hopewell House has officially opened its doors again, after a tireless fundraising and outreach effort. It is the only dedicated hospice house in the greater Portland are.

A nonprofit group called Friends of Hopewell House spent the time since it closed to raise more than $5 million. That effort has been in the works since Legacy Health shuttered Hopewell House in September 2019 for financial reasons. The hospice care home had been open since 1987 before it shut down.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Locations

Education reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you