State Rep. Julie Fahey starts her fourth term in the Oregon House – and her first full two-year cycle as leader of its Democratic majority – at a time of transition.

But the Democrat from Eugene also says the 2023 session, which officially began its 160-day run last week, is an opportunity for a fresh start. Almost half the 60 members are new or starting full terms, and majority Democrats and minority Republicans agree on what the top issues are – even if they disagree on what the solutions might be.

