A closed former Gateway Elks Lodge in Northeast Portland was destroyed by a two-alarm fire early Thursday.
No one was injured, despite the size of the blaze.
According to Portland Fire and Rescue, around 2 a.m. on April 6, crews responded to reports of a first in the building at Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. There were reports of people running away from the building as crews were enroute, but the first arriving firefighters did not see anyone running from the building.
First arriving crews found heavy fire showing through the roof of much of the building. Portland firefighters have responded to this location previously and are quite knowledgeable of the inside of the structure. Because of previous fires and other incidents, there are many large holes in the floors of every level. Because of the structural instability and the amount of fire showing, the decision was made to have a defensive fire attack strategy employed.
Doors were forced open to ensure that there were not anyone on the inside trying to get out of the building. No one emerged.
According to PF&R, crews established three aerial master steams to apply copious amounts of water on the fire. There were also large hand lines stretched to be used when a wall collapsed allowing for water to penetrate the structure and cool the flames. The crews in the buckets reported that the entire roof had burned through and that the master streams were able to apply water to the entire inside of what remained of the building.
There were safety concerns for those on scene, even no fighters were inside the building. Many sections of the exterior walls were falling during the peak of the firefighting activities, so all on scene needed to remain out of the collapse zone. The production of heavy smoke also posed a threat to responders.
Two hours into the incident, much of the fire was extinguished. The decision was made to pare down the responders on scene to two aerial master streams to prevent any large flare ups while the heavy timber legacy construction material burns itself out.
Portland Fire & Rescue remained on scene until the fire is determined to be completely extinguished. The Fire Investigations Unit will arrive after daybreak to begin to investigate a cause.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
