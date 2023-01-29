Hurwitz report

A recent booking photo of Lary Hurwitz.

 Courtesy: Oregon Department of Corrections

Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.

According to a Jan. 26, 2023 report written by a Multnomah County hearings officer, Hurwitz, 68, left Oregon without written permission, traveled to California, which he is forbidden to visit, and was arrested there in 2019 for possession of 4.4 pounds of cocaine and approximately $328,000 in drug proceeds.

