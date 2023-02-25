Portland is in the middle of what meteorologists are saying is the second-biggest snowfall since we’ve been keeping track of such things. But once we get past a few inches, it’s all about the same, and we go through this every couple of years. Our roads are an icy, slushy mess and people who weren’t prepared for the storm have abandoned dozens, maybe hundreds, of cars on the roads around the metro area.

The thing about driving in this kind of weather is, even if conditions aren’t so bad in your neighborhood, things can be very different just a mile away. You can easily find yourself stranded halfway to your destination. But there are things you can do to avoid that outcome.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you