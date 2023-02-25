Portland is in the middle of what meteorologists are saying is the second-biggest snowfall since we’ve been keeping track of such things. But once we get past a few inches, it’s all about the same, and we go through this every couple of years. Our roads are an icy, slushy mess and people who weren’t prepared for the storm have abandoned dozens, maybe hundreds, of cars on the roads around the metro area.
The thing about driving in this kind of weather is, even if conditions aren’t so bad in your neighborhood, things can be very different just a mile away. You can easily find yourself stranded halfway to your destination. But there are things you can do to avoid that outcome.
Is this trip really necessary?
The first, and most important, is to ask yourself if the trip is really necessary. Most of the time, it isn’t, and in that case you’re much better off waiting a day or two until conditions improve. Even if your vehicle has all-wheel drive, you’re at risk from other drivers who don’t have that advantage.
Also, as Wes Boling, senior communications manager for Finland's Nokian Tyres, likes to say, “it’s called four-wheel drive and not four-wheel stop.” He’s reminding us that while four-wheel and all-wheel drive help you get your vehicle moving, but they don’t help at all when you need to stop. That’s why we see so many four-wheel drive pickup trucks crashed on the freeway when it gets icy.
“People who think that four-wheel drive is going to cover them in snow or ice are going to put themselves and others potentially in a dangerous situation,” Boling says. “Four-wheel drive can lead to false confidence.”
Is your vehicle ready for winter?
If a trip absolutely has to happen, think about these points before you try to leave your driveway:
• Do you have the right tires? Real Winter tires, either studded or studless, are the most important safety device in ice and snow. All-season and even all-weather tires are not the same. If you don’t have the right tires, staying home is better than wrecking your car. Before you go, check each tire’s inflation, and don’t forget to check your spare.
• Ask yourself if your vehicle is really reliable, and be honest with yourself about the answer. If your vehicle has been a little hesitant to start up from cold in the morning or the battery is weak, that’s only going to get worse in the snow.
• Before you head out, check your winter emergency supplies. At a minimum, you should have enough clothes or blankets to sleep in your car and some water and food if you get stuck. Chemical-based hand warmers are also a great idea. Be sure to keep the water inside the passenger cabin so it doesn’t freeze.
• It’s a good idea to carry some extra supplies to get yourself out of a light jam. A bag of sand from the hardware store can give you enough traction to get moving again, and flares or reflective triangles can warn other drivers so they don’t slide into your car.
• Make sure someone who is not traveling knows where you’re going, what route you will take and when you expect to arrive. If you’re late, make sure they know to sound the alarm sooner rather than later. Don’t deviate from your planned route without letting that person (or several people) know about the change in plans.
The right tires are critical
Portland doesn’t get a lot of snow or ice, so as a city we’re not usually ready for it. Most of us don’t have proper winter tires on our cars. You can tell a winter tire because it has a symbol cast into the rubber on the side called the “Three Peak Mountain and Snowflake.” If the symbol is there, the tire is rated for snow and ice.
“What sets winter tires apart is a softer rubber compound, so that when temperatures get colder winter tires maintain that responsiveness to the road,” Boling said. “And then the tread pattern itself is going to handle wet conditions really well. But then there are snow claws, that dig through snow.”
Nokian has a website that explains the differences between standard and winter tires very well, and you can find it at nokiantires.com/weather.
Drive to survive
Once out on the road, overconfidence is your worst enemy. This is especially true if your vehicle is equipped with all-wheel or four-wheel drive. Larger pickup trucks and SUVs weigh more than passenger cars, so they take a lot more time and distance to slow down, and they’re harder to turn on slick surfaces. Additionally, older 4WD vehicles may turn off electronic traction and stability controls when 4X4 is engaged. In many cases, these trucks and SUVs handle better in 2WD mode.
The main rules to remember are to reduce speed and give yourself more time and space to maneuver. Further, beware of big snow drifts, as these can pull your vehicle off the road if you drive over them. Finally, if a road looks dangerous, don’t even try it.
If you get stuck
If the worst happens and you can’t continue or go back, you need to be ready to shelter in your vehicle until help can get to you. That’s what the guidelines are all about. If your vehicle’s exhaust is unblocked, you can run the engine for heat, but be mindful of the risk of exhaust gases. The warmth of body heat in the car will help, but having your winter clothing and blankets will be most important.
Call 911 and let them know where you are and what your car looks like. Above all, stay with your car until help arrives. It’s the safest place for you to be.
With a little luck this storm will be a memory by next week. But until then, being smart is the best way to be safe.
The Portland Tribune’s Jeff Zurschmeide is a two-time veteran of the Alcan 5000 Winter Rally to the Canadian Arctic, and that’s why he doesn’t drive on ice or snow without a very good reason.