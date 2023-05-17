PPS Board Meeting

Julia Brim-Edwards participates in a Portland Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Julia Brim-Edwards will be the next Multnomah County Commissioner for District 3, following the May 16 election.

Brim-Edwards had 57.9% of votes, followed by Ana del Rocío with 34.3%, according to results released Wednesday morning.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

