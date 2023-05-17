Julia Brim-Edwards will be the next Multnomah County Commissioner for District 3, following the May 16 election.
Brim-Edwards had 57.9% of votes, followed by Ana del Rocío with 34.3%, according to results released Wednesday morning.
More votes remain to be tallied, but Brim-Edwards' significant lead is unlikely to change.
Since Brim-Edwards has well over half of votes, she will take office mid-June, after election results are certified.
Del Rocío conceded Tuesday night.
"I have just called my opponent, Julia Brim-Edwards, to congratulate her on a hard-fought campaign and her victory tonight," del Rocío wrote in an email to supporters shortly after 10 p.m. on election night. "It was a race filled with spirited debates, passionate discussions, and a genuine commitment to serving our community. I have no doubt she will work tirelessly for change in our county."
Brim-Edwards, a former Nike executive and current Portland Public Schools board member, plans to run for a full four-year term next year. The current term ends December 2024 and is currently held by Diane Rosenbaum, who was appointed in January after Jessica Vega Pederson was elected county chair and vacated the District 3 seat.
"I send my congratulations to Commissioner-elect Julia Brim-Edwards. My team and I are ready to assist you as you transition into office," Rosenbaum said in a press release from the county. Rosenbaum, who served 18 years in the state legislature, did not run for a full term.
District 3 covers portions of southeast and east Portland, mostly between 20th Avenue and 148th Avenue.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.