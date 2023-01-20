featured ‘King Tides,’ chance of sneaker waves bring hazardous weekend beach conditions John Ross Ferrara, KOIN 6 News Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Unusually high tides, known as “King Tides,” could pose a hazard at Oregon beaches on Jan. 20 to 22. Photo shows Cape Disappointment over the Thanksgiving weekend of 2022. PMG photo: Keith Sheffield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save So-called “King Tides” and an increased chance of sneaker waves will combine to create especially hazardous beach conditions starting today and running through Sunday, Jan. 22.Ocean levels can rise half a foot or more above the average high tide. KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports beachgoers will want to remain cautious, despite the beautiful sunny weather.“Folks will need to use extra caution on the sand across the weekend,” Bayern said Friday. “We’re under sunshine today along the coast with showers back in the forecast by Saturday morning.”KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kelley Bayern Weekend News Meteorology Morning Condition Chance Folks Oregon Coast King Tides Sneaker Waves Beachgoer Recommended for you Local Events