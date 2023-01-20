012523-kingtides

Unusually high tides, known as “King Tides,” could pose a hazard at Oregon beaches on Jan. 20 to 22. Photo shows Cape Disappointment over the Thanksgiving weekend of 2022.

 PMG photo: Keith Sheffield

So-called “King Tides” and an increased chance of sneaker waves will combine to create especially hazardous beach conditions starting today and running through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Ocean levels can rise half a foot or more above the average high tide. KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports beachgoers will want to remain cautious, despite the beautiful sunny weather.