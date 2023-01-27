Gov. Tina Kotek says her recommendations for the next two-year state budget will dovetail with her requests for $130 million now to help unhoused people and avert further homelessness.

Both await action by the Oregon Legislature, which ends its 2023 session by June 25.

Peter Wong covers state politics for the Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group.

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

