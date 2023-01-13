Gov. Tina Kotek has announced several appointees to her staff, among them a deputy chief of staff who will oversee agencies, a communications director, and a former state representative who will advise her on natural resources and climate change.

She previously announced as her chief of staff Andrea Cooper, who had been deputy chief for the final two years of Gov. Kate Brown’s tenure.

