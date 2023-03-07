Dave Baden

Dave Baden will be interim director of the Oregon Health Authority staring March 17,

 Peter Wong

The chief financial officer for the Oregon Health Authority will be its second interim director under Gov. Tina Kotek.

Kotek announced her appointment of Dave Baden, effective March 17, when James Schroeder steps down as interim director. Schroeder resigned March 3, barely two months after Kotek named him to lead the agency temporarily. Schroeder had been the chief executive of Health Share of Oregon for three years.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

