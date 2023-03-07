The chief financial officer for the Oregon Health Authority will be its second interim director under Gov. Tina Kotek.
Kotek announced her appointment of Dave Baden, effective March 17, when James Schroeder steps down as interim director. Schroeder resigned March 3, barely two months after Kotek named him to lead the agency temporarily. Schroeder had been the chief executive of Health Share of Oregon for three years.
Schroeder succeeded Patrick Allen, who Gov. Kate Brown appointed in 2017 to lead the agency, which has the largest budget and employs the second largest workforce in state government. Allen resigned, effective when Kotek became governor Jan. 9, to accept a similar position in New Mexico. Kotek made no secret of her dissatisfaction with Allen, particularly on the slowness of distribution of cannabis tax proceeds to providers of mental health and substance use treatment as directed by a 2020 initiative approved by voters in Measure 110. The state released the money to providers last fall.
The Health Authority was separated from the Department of Human Services in 2011.
Kotek’s office said last week that Schroeder was not asked to resign – and his departure caught many in health-care circles by surprise.
Kotek said her office would begin a national search for a new director.
Before he came to the Oregon Health Authority in January 2019, Baden worked at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for almost 13 years.
“Interim Director Baden has a track record of getting things done and leading with transparency,” Kotek said in a statement Tuesday, March 7. “I am grateful he’s agreed to take on this position at a critical time for Oregon.”
Kotek mentioned Baden’s role during the coronavirus pandemic.
His accomplishments at the agency included managing its procurement process for coordinated care organizations, which deliver care under the state-supported Oregon Health Plan to nearly 1.4 million recipients.
He was one of the statewide incident commanders in response to COVID-19, procuring and distributing personal protective equipment to health care systems in Oregon amid a nationwide shortage.
He also oversaw staffing support for hospitals and long-term care settings during the height of surges brought on by variants, bringing in more than 2,000 staff to Oregon to help keep providers afloat. He also led effective vaccine distributions, which contributed to Oregon having the second-lowest COVID-19 case rate and eighth-lowest death rate in the nation.
“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities.
“Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”