Gov. Tina Kotek has released details of how she wants $130 million drawn from the current state budget to help unhoused people and avert further homelessness.
Kotek said in a statement late Thursday, Jan. 26, that they are aligned with executive orders she signed on Jan. 10, her first full day as governor. She also said they dovetail with spending recommendations she plans to unveil next week for the next two-year state budget, which starts July 1. The legal deadline for a new governor to submit those recommendations is Feb. 1.
Oregon’s 2022 point-in-time count, which one of the orders concedes is “an underestimate,” has a total of 18,000 counted as homeless, 11,000 of them unsheltered. About 78% are within five urban areas she has designated in one of her orders; the other 4,000 are outside Portland, Salem, Eugene, Medford and Bend and nearby communities.
The 2023 point-in-time count is underway now.
Her statement:
“I am urging the Legislature to take up this investment package as quickly as possible. Unsheltered Oregonians need relief now, and our local communities need the support to provide that relief. This is only the first step. Together, we can act with the urgency people across our state are demanding. Bold ideas, concrete solutions, disciplined follow-through. That’s how we can deliver results, this year, and in the years to follow.”
By categories, here are brief descriptions of her proposed spending, which she mentioned in her inaugural remarks Jan. 9. They add up to about $125 milion:
Eviction prevention: $33.6 million to help 8,750 households stay put through rental assistance and other services.
Shelter beds and housing navigators: $23.8 million to add 600 low-barrier shelter beds and staff for navigation centers to connect people with housing and other services. While she was Oregon House speaker in 2021, Kotek helped steer state money for navigation centers outside the Portland metro area, among them Salem, Eugene, Bend, Medford, Roseburg and McMinnville.
Re-housing services: $54.4 million to help at least 1,200 households obtain new housing through prepaid rental assistance, block leasing of at least 600 vacant homes, guarantees and incentives for landlords, and other actions.
Tribal assistance: $5 million for state help for the nine federal recognized tribes in Oregon.
Culturally responsive organizations: $5 million to help such groups ensure equitable outcomes under Kotek’s declared state of emergency, so that no community is disproportionately affected.
Sanitation: $2 million for local sanitation efforts.
Coordination: $1.8 million for the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Housing and Community Services to coordinate their efforts under one of Kotek’s executive orders, which call for state emergency management officials to oversee efforts in four of five designated regions (Marion and Polk counties; Eugene/Springfield; Medford/Ashland, and Central Point). In the Portland metro area, Kotek or her designee will oversee the effort. No details on that arrangement have been forthcoming. Although Kotek has told reporters she has met with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County chair and chief executive.
Kotek has said the ultimate solution is more housing, and one of her orders has set an annual production target of 36,000, which is 80% greater than the annual average of the past five years. She has announced a 25-member council to advise her how that can be done, but the Legislature will have to take part as well.
