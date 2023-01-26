Gov. Tina Kotek has released details of how she wants $130 million drawn from the current state budget to help unhoused people and avert further homelessness.

Kotek said in a statement late Thursday, Jan. 26, that they are aligned with executive orders she signed on Jan. 10, her first full day as governor. She also said they dovetail with spending recommendations she plans to unveil next week for the next two-year state budget, which starts July 1. The legal deadline for a new governor to submit those recommendations is Feb. 1.

