Gov. Tina Kotek has laid out a plan to lure federal dollars to Oregon for the semiconductor industry and for scientific research. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed $200 million toward Oregon’s probable bid for federal money to promote domestic manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced research into science and technology.

The money, in the form of Oregon Lottery funds, is included in her recommended state budget for the two years starting July 1. Though she did not single it out as one of her three top priorities, Kotek said the money is among her other policy initiatives.

