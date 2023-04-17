Kotek releases homeless aid to Portland and Multnomah County

Gov. Tina Kotek announced April 17 she has released $18.2 million to Portland and Multnomah County for creation of 140 new shelter beds and rapid rehousing of 275 households to avert homelessness. Kotek is shown at an event in Marion Square Park in Salem, where she was campaigning for governor on Oct. 17, when she described her plans for homeless and housing. Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis is behind Kotek.

 Peter Wong

Gov. Tina Kotek agreed to release $18.2 million after Multnomah County, Portland and Gresham submitted a revised plan to aid people who are unhoused and rehouse them rapidly.

She made the announcement Monday, April 17, one week after she released a total of about $80 million for the 10 Oregon counties with the most homeless people, according to the 2022 point-in-time count. But she said the amount for Oregon’s largest county and city was “tentatively allocated” until local officials came up with more specifics about how they would spend the money.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

