Kotek releases homeless aid to Portland and Multnomah County

Gov. Tina Kotek announced April 17 she has released $18.2 million to Portland and Multnomah County for creation of 140 new shelter beds and rapid rehousing of 275 households to avert homelessness. Kotek is shown at an event in Marion Square Park in Salem, where she was campaigning for governor on Oct. 17, when she described her plans for homeless and housing. Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis is behind Kotek.
Gov. Tina Kotek agreed to release $18.2 million after Multnomah County, Portland and Gresham submitted a revised plan to aid people who are unhoused and rehouse them rapidly.
She made the announcement Monday, April 17, one week after she released a total of about $80 million for the 10 Oregon counties with the most homeless people, according to the 2022 point-in-time count. But she said the amount for Oregon’s largest county and city was “tentatively allocated” until local officials came up with more specifics about how they would spend the money.
They submitted a revised plan Thursday, specifying that 140 shelter beds would be funded at the Gideon temporary alternative shelter site in Southeast Portland. Kotek had told reporters in her April 10 announcement that the initial plan they submitted lacked specifics about where the beds would be and other operational details.
Kotek said in her latest statement:
“I appreciate the county chair, the mayor of Portland, and their staff for collaborating on these revisions to ensure emergency funds will be used to meet specific goals in our shared mission to reduce homelessness. Oregonians are demanding accountability, and this was an important step forward in our work to deliver results.”
Under those specific goals, the targets for Portland/Multnomah County are creation of 140 new shelter beds and rehousing of 275 households by the end of this year.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services announced that Dan Field, a longtime Kaiser Permanente executive, would lead the Portland/Multnomah County operation starting April 28.
Kotek’s April 10 announcement was exactly three months after her Jan. 10 executive order — issued on her first full day as governor — declaring a state of emergency for homelessness and designating 10 counties within six regions as high priority for state aid. The Legislature added $26 million for aid to the 26 other counties excluded from her order. Kotek signed the money bill, plus a related housing policy bill, on March 29.
Assuming that local governments sign contracts with the affected state agencies, money is scheduled to start flowing by April 28.
