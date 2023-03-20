Few people appeared neutral toward proposed legislation that builds on Oregon’s 2017 law ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

The House health care committee received 600 statements – though some were duplicative and others were filed anonymously – for and against House Bill 2002, which resulted from a work group named by House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that ended abortion as a federal constitutional right after 50 years. The little-changed final opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, released June 24, 2022, reversed the court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you