Marchers in the Beaverton Pride Parade in June 2019. A memo from the Portland Archdiocese, regarding the pronounces and names to use for transgender and nonbinary students, has drawn the ire of some Oregon lawmakers.
The Oregon Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Caucus reacted Thursday, Feb. 16, to a memo from the Archdiocese of Portland regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students.
As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, the archdiocese instructed Catholic schools in the metro area to rebuff what it calls “gender identity theory.” A memo released in January reads, “This means that names, pronouns, facilities use, attire, and sports participation should depend upon biological sex identity, rather than self-perceived gender identity,”
“As a gay man and a Catholic, I am used to disappointment when it comes to the church’s leadership on this issue,” said Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland. “These guidelines are very troubling, and frankly, not a reflection of the loving God and Jesus that I came to know throughout my 12 years of Catholic schooling and continued attendance at mass to this day at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.”
That sentiment was echoed in the Oregon Senate.
“I am profoundly disappointed in the Archdiocese of Portland,” said Sen. Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton. “It breaks my heart to think of the impact this edict will have on the children of Oregon — these guidelines will further isolate and hurt kids who need nothing but support. To all the LGBTQ+ youth of Oregon: We see you and we love you,”
The initials stand for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, two-spirit, intersex, asexual and other identities.
Rep. Ben Bowman, D-Tigard, weighed in as well. “To all the students and families that will be hurt by this policy, there are resources available to support you, and the LGBTQ+ Caucus will continue to fight for you every day.”
The archdiocese has not yet responded to a query from the Pamplin Media Group about the lawmakers’ reactions.