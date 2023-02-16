02223-archdioceselegereax

Marchers in the Beaverton Pride Parade in June 2019. A memo from the Portland Archdiocese, regarding the pronounces and names to use for transgender and nonbinary students, has drawn the ire of some Oregon lawmakers.

 PMG File photo

The Oregon Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Caucus reacted Thursday, Feb. 16, to a memo from the Archdiocese of Portland regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students.

As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, the archdiocese instructed Catholic schools in the metro area to rebuff what it calls “gender identity theory.” A memo released in January reads, “This means that names, pronouns, facilities use, attire, and sports participation should depend upon biological sex identity, rather than self-perceived gender identity,”