Lawmakers have proposed spending more than $200 million to pay for Gov. Tina Kotek’s plans to help unhoused people and avert further homelessness.

In addition to the $130 million Kotek specified in a Jan. 26 request, their plan adds $27 million for communities outside Oregon’s five urban areas that Kotek designated in an executive order Jan. 10, and more spending to increase some types of housing and aid homeless youths.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

"When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I've spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. "Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities."

