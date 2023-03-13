LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Oregon lawmakers look at new energy-efficiency standards for buildings to curb carbon emissions from residential and commercial sector, the second largest source of greenhouse gases.

 Peter Wong

Two advocates say that Oregon’s newest attempt to rein in heat-trapping greenhouse gases will result not only in lower carbon emissions but more energy-efficient homes and buildings.

They spoke, along with the two Democratic legislators who led a task force last year, as the Senate Energy and Environment Committee prepared to hear comments about the four-bill package this week. The bills in brief:

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you