Wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable will learn more about his future on Monday, May 1. That is when Oregon U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Acosta will hold a status conference with Gable’s federal public defenders and Oregon Department of Justice attorneys who failed to send him back to prison.
Acosta ruled in 2019 that Gable was likely innocent and wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Department of Corrections Director Michael Francke in 1989. Acosta ordered the justice department to either give Gable or new trial or drop the charges and free him. The department appealed Acosta’s ruling all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, but released Gable during the process.
The Supreme Court refused to accept the department’s appeal on April 24 of this year, sending the case back to Acosta. Now the federal judge will ask the department attorneys what happens next.
The decision will ultimately be made by Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson, in consultation with the department. One question is how soon they must make and announce their decision. It could be only a matter of weeks.
Also still to be resolved is a 105-month federal prison sentence hanging over Gable’s head that he agreed to in December 1990 after being arrested on a weapons charge. The sentence was suspended during the appeal and will be discussed during the Monday status conference.
The Francke murder was perhaps the most high-profile killing in Oregon history. The case took many twists and turns over the years, beginning with the inability of law enforcement agencies to quickly arrest a suspect, the emergence of conspiracy theories that Franke was killed because he was investigating corruption in his department, the arrest and conviction of petty Salem criminal Gable whose guilt was challenged by Francke’s brothers Kevin and Patrick, and unsuccessful appeals through the state court system despite many witnesses against Gable recanting their testimony, followed by the stunning conviction reversal in federal courts.
Many of the developments were covered at the time by the Oregon media, including Portland Tribune reporter Jim Redden and KOIN 6 News, which posted a posted special online report titled “Broken Dome.” A popular podcast titled “Murder in Oregon” was also released in 2019 by iHeartRadio featuring the Francke brothers and Phil Stanford, a former Oregonian and Portland Tribune columnist who pursued corruption allegations and questioned Gable’s guilt.
Despite all that, many Oregonians are undoubtedly unaware of the case or at least all the details. They can catch up by reading Redden’s stories here, delving into KOIN 6 News’ online special report here and listening to the podcast here.