Wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable will learn more about his future on Monday, May 1. That is when Oregon U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Acosta will hold a status conference with Gable’s federal public defenders and Oregon Department of Justice attorneys who failed to send him back to prison.

Acosta ruled in 2019 that Gable was likely innocent and wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Department of Corrections Director Michael Francke in 1989. Acosta ordered the justice department to either give Gable or new trial or drop the charges and free him. The department appealed Acosta’s ruling all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, but released Gable during the process.