Four hundred people filled an auditorium Saturday, April 8, at the Sylvania campus of Portland Community College — and 300 of them sought to tell Oregon lawmakers what they think about state spending for the next two years.
More than 50 of them got their chance in two-minute segments spread across two hours while members of the Legislature’s budget committee listened.
It was the first of five field hearings by the committee — and the first in-person hearings since 2019, a year before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed public meetings of the Legislature.
“It’s great to see people want to participate,” said Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, a Democrat from Northwest Portland who was than and now the Senate co-chair of the committee. “This is what democracy is about: Hearing people’s voices.”
Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Northeast Portland, became the House co-chair in 2022.
“It’s a new and interesting experience,” she said afterward. “It is unfortunate that we cannot hear from everyone. But we are doing the best we can.”
More hearings are scheduled April 14 in Newport, April 21 in Roseburg, April 28 in Ontario, and May 3 online, when the committee will be in Salem. Written testimony can be filed in advance, and is accepted up to 48 hours after the close of each hearing.
Though 18 of the 90 lawmakers were in attendance — some are not full members of the committee, and Senate President Rob Wagner was there — Sens. Dick Anderson of Lincoln City and Lynn Findley of Vale were the only Republicans present.
Steiner and Sanchez announced their framework March 23 for the two-year budget, which proposes to spend about $500 million less from the tax-supported general fund and Oregon Lottery proceeds — the two most flexible sources for state spending — than Gov. Tina Kotek proposed in her $32.1 billion recommendation back on Jan. 30. The framework will be the basis for subcommittees that do the detailed work on agency budgets, and lawmakers will make final decisions after the state’s next economic and revenue forecast on May 17. The new cycle starts July 1.
Unlike the governor, who proposes a single budget, lawmakers approve a series of agency bills that fit the framework known as the “co-chairs budget.”
If the first hearing is any indication, most who testified urged lawmakers to spend more money, not less, on specified programs. Some sought money for projects such as a new Gervais fire station, a new roof for Gervais High School, Hall Boulevard in Tigard, the proposed Family Peace Center in Washington County and a new baseball stadium next to the existing Rin Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
But after legislative approval of two major policy initiatives by Kotek, the co-chairs budget has just $325 million for new priorities – an amount that Steiner and Sanchez say will not fully fund everything.
Schools and child care
Though both Kotek and the chief budget writers propose a $9.9 billion state school fund — the other main source for school operations is local property taxes that are subject to state limits —advocates continue to press for $10.3 billion. The 197 districts also will get excess corporate income taxes, now estimated at $1.55 billion when the current two-year budget ends June 30, but that amount is excluded from future base calculations.
“This is certainly not a time to consider any cuts to school funding,” Scott Overton, a past president of the Oregon PTA, said. “We cannot afford to lose any staff or resources for the coming budget years.”
Lindsay Ray, a math teacher, is president of the Beaverton Education Association, which represents teachers in Oregon’s third largest district.
“Our obligation as public educators is to meet every student where they are when they walk through our doors. That means we have to use every resource we have to ensure their safety and their success,” she said, particularly with the new behavioral health and wellness teams set up in each school.
“The needs of our communities are not going away and we must continue to support them. A lack of funding would not only lead to the loss of support for these behavioral health and wellness teams but would have other impacts.”
Kotek’s budget proposes $100 million more for early learning centers, $100 million for reading skills as part of a longer-range effort to boost student achievement, and $50 million for 2023 summer school programs.
Some speakers called for more for child care, given the scarcity and expense of current programs.
“We want you to remember that early childhood investments are the ultimate upstream diversion, which saves so much money for the state in the long run and makes life better for families right away.,” said Molly Day, early learning director for United Way of the Columbia/Willamette.
Day spoke after a mother of two from Northeast Portland said: “There are simply not enough facilities to support the needs of our community. I was also shocked to discover that despite spending more than 50% of my salary on child care, how little the hard-working educators who care for my children were getting paid — an amount that was better than at most other centers.
“It’s time for Oregon to love its families back.”
More to do
Lawmakers approved about $1 billion in new spending on mental health and addiction treatment — and some proceeds from state marijuana sales taxes finally were redirected last year to programs as required by a ballot measure that voters approved in 2020. Some advocates urged lawmakers to continue to press not only for expanded services but also adequate support for recruiting, training and incentives for workers in those programs.
“We are serving half the kids than we were three years ago,” said Allison Stark, chief executive of Albertina Kerr, the Portland organization that serves people with mental health challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities. “That is because we cannot recruit and retain staff.”
Inadequate services often result in people going to hospital emergency rooms, jails and prisons, or the streets, where care is far more expensive or nonexistent.
“Investments in behavioral health reach far beyond our own sector and will meaningfully impact many difficult policy issues you are facing,” Alison Noice, executive director of CODA Inc., a Portland not-for-profit that operates substance use treatment programs. “These challenges rest on a broader platform: Better access to a broad array of services.”
Tony Mann, Molalla River schools superintendent, said he and his counterparts have had to inform parents of the death of their children by drug overdoses.
“I also have had an experience that I hope none of those superintendents have experienced — and that is the addiction experience of my own child,” he said. “When my wife and I looked for a solution, you would think a guy in my role would have access — and I did. I knocked on every door and worked to open them all. None of them opened. Oregon students’ likelihood of substance use disorder and access to care does not exist. It puts us at the bottom of this country.”
Pending legislation (House Bill 2767, which has emerged from the House Education Committee) would establish recovery schools on the model of Harmony Academy in Lake Oswego, which opened in 2019 and is funded by the state corporate activity tax, which is tied to specific school improvements.
Kotek proposed $40 million and the co-chairs budget $67 million for more spending on legal representation for indigent criminal defendants. The lack of available lawyers has resulted in the dismissal of cases in Multnomah and Washington counties. A work group involving all three branches of government has not yet concluded its work.
“We are not getting out of this crisis with Band-Aids like one-time bonuses or extra student loan repayment assistance,” said Lee Wachocki, who spoke for Multnomah Defenders Inc., where 25 lawyers have left since the end of 2019. “Public defense providers will continue to hemorrhage attorneys until the reimbursement rate for public defense work is increased.”
Prospects for federal aid
Two of Gov. Kotek’s early policy initiatives account for $400 million in the next budget — $217 million for homelessness and housing, though $30 million was redirected from the current budget ,and $210 million for businesses seeking a share of federal money for domestic semiconductor manufacturing under the CHIPS Act.
Some advocates urged lawmakers not to pass up other opportunities for Oregon to obtain federal money for climate-change resilience and carbon-free energy. A 2022 law sets aside $370 billion over 10 years for the largest national commitment to date.
Tim Miller, director of Oregon Business for Climate, described it in a statement as a law “that could turbocharge our state's transition off fossil fuels toward the clean energy economy and clean and safe buildings. Similar to the CHIPS Act, we have the opportunity to significantly leverage federal investments for Oregon, if the Legislature acts now."
“Please look at the framework budget to ensure that we invest in climate and communities now,” said Melanie Plaut, a retired obstetrician/gynecologist who spoke for Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility. “Without near-term policy action, we risk leaving the most vulnerable Oregonians … with ever-more expensive energy bills and without access to healthy resilient and affordable homes.”
Joshua Basofin spoke for Climate Solutions, which operates in Oregon and Washington.
“This budget will be of historic importance in leveraging federal funding for Oregon to improve our electric grid, bolster our communities, and make rapid progress in our state’s path toward decarbonization,” he said. “There will be an exponential return on that investment.”
Zachary Lauritzen of Oregon Walks was the only witness who proposed spending less — although if Oregon lawmakers pledge $1 billion to match a commitment from Washington state for a new Interstate 5 bridge across the Columbia River to connect Portland with Vancouver, the source is unlikely to be the tax-supported general fund. Virtually all transportation money comes from earmarked sources that cannot fund other programs.
“I encourage you to allocate money to replace the bridge – but do not expand the bridge and the freeway,” he said. “Everyone is asking for more money. I am doing something novel here. I am asking for less money so that you can fund these incredible programs.”
Lauritzen said, however, that Oregon must spend more to step up efforts to reduce injuries and deaths of pedestrians and bicyclists.