State Sen. Mark Meek has urged lawmakers to consider bills to ban or defer tolls on key highways.
The Democrat from Gladstone is the chief sponsor of Senate Bill 933, which would bar tolls on Interstates 5 and 205. He also is a cosponsor of House Bill 3614, whose chief sponsors are three Clackamas County representatives, that would bar tolls on all state highways until January 2026. Both bills have an exemption for tolls on the Columbia River bridges.
There is also a proposed ballot initiative that would require voter approval of tolls in the affected counties — if petitioners gather enough signatures to qualify it for the November 2024 general election.
Meek spoke last week to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, where both bills have been assigned. The panel had just concluded a two-hour hearing on competing plans for how Oregon should raise its $1 billion share of a new Interstate 5 bridge across the Columbia linking Portland with Vancouver, Wash. A second hearing is planned Thursday, May 4.
In its 2017 transportation funding plan, the Legislature directed the Oregon Department of Transportation to come up with ways to deal with traffic congestion in the Portland area. The tolling issue has gained new urgency as the George Abernethy Bridge, which carries I-205 across the Willamette River between West Linn and Oregon City, is undergoing seismic reinforcement and a widening from two to three lanes in each direction. The bridge is wholly within Clackamas County.
“It is time for the Legislature to have a real debate about tolling — right now, this year and this session,” Meek said. “It is no secret that my community and Clackamas County are outraged by ODOT’s plans to toll them. Who can blame us?”
Meek argued that tolls would increase costs for families and businesses using I-205, divert traffic onto other routes and worsen congestion.
“Make no mistake. Tolling is not just coming to Clackamas County, it’s coming to communities across the Portland metro area and maybe even beyond — but only if we fail to act this session. I’m ready to have this debate, Oregonians are ready to have this debate, and members of this body are ready to have this debate.”
But the House co-chair of the committee, Democratic Rep. Susan McLain of Forest Grove, was noncommittal on hearings on those bills. The committee’s current focus is on House Bill 2098, which would raise the $1 billion —excluding tolls that constitutes Oregon’s share of a new bridge and other improvements estimated at $6 billion. Tolling is expected to make up the difference between the cost of the project — now known as the Interstate Bridge Replacement — and the shares paid by Oregon, Washington and the federal government.
“The Interstate Bridge is very important. I am here to support that too,” Meek said. “It’s just about how we are going to pay for it.”
— Peter Wong
Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.
“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities.
“Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”