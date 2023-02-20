Oregon state Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, introduced legislation on Monday, Feb. 20, to provide support to the thousands of Ukrainian war refugees now in Oregon.
The bill comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked Europe’s largest humanitarian crisis since World War II and displaced more than 6 million Ukrainians, according to Manning. It also came on the heels of President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.
More than 4,500 Ukrainian refugees currently are in Oregon, according to the Uniting for Ukraine program.
“It is our responsibility and humanitarian duty to not only open our state to these refugees but to do what we can to make their lives easier, ensuring access to housing, mobility and state-issued identification,” Manning said.
His bill, based on input from the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organizations, is designed to remove two barriers to basic resources that Ukrainian refugees face during resettlement in Oregon, according to Manning’s office.
On housing, the new legislation would ensure Ukrainian refugees who do not have an Oregon cosigner can still apply for, and receive, rental housing in Oregon.
On driver’s licenses, the bill would waive the written and driving test for Ukrainian refugees applying for a driver’s license — as well as the accompanying fees — provided the applicant holds a valid Ukrainian driver’s license.
“By removing these obstacles to basic needs, Oregon can ease Ukrainian refugees’ transition to life in Oregon at this unimaginably stressful time,” Manning said.