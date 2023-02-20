02223-ukrainianrefugeesbill

Rally-goers at the Salmon Street Springs Fountain in Portland in March 2022. An Oregon legislator has introduced a bill to assist Ukrainian refugees in Oregon regarding housing and driver’s licenses.

 PMG Photo: Max Egener

Oregon state Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, introduced legislation on Monday, Feb. 20, to provide support to the thousands of Ukrainian war refugees now in Oregon.

The bill comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked Europe’s largest humanitarian crisis since World War II and displaced more than 6 million Ukrainians, according to Manning. It also came on the heels of President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.