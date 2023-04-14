Police have identified the victim in the March 31 killing in the Lents Neighborhood of Southeast Portland.
Police also said a juvenile suspect has been arrested but not identified.
Police have identified the victim in the March 31 killing in the Lents Neighborhood of Southeast Portland.
Police also said a juvenile suspect has been arrested but not identified.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the victim is Connie Campagna-Martinez, 48, of Portland. The Medical Examiner has determined she died of homicide by gunshot wounds. Her family has been notified.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on April 8 by Portland homicide detectives, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service, in Chiloquin, Oregon. He was booked into Klamath County Juvenile Detention on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He will be transported to Multnomah County at a later time.
According to PPB, the investigation began at 10:14 p.m. on March 31 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located the victim, an adult female, deceased at the scene.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived and no immediate arrests were made.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate the case. During the early stages of the investigation, Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard was closed between Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast 92nd Avenue.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-2079, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-2092. Reference case number 23-83483.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.