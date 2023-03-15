Lincoln High School's new building has been open since August 2022, and the new playing field will be ready for use in September 2023. Workers recently levelled the space, weatherized the equipment room, and installed black railings.
Lincoln High School's new building in downtown Portland has been open since August 2022, and the new playing field will be ready for use in September 2023. Workers recently levelled the space, weatherized the equipment room, and installed black railings.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.