Assessing is done for the Columbia Pool's condemned roof.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Parks & Recreation

The familiar dome of the Columbia Pool in North Portland has been condemned as structurally unsound. The whole building — the dome with the pool, and the rectangular block stuck on the side that houses the changing rooms and lobby — will be demolished. This is a big deal for people who live in that wedge of Portland squeezed between two rivers. In a wet city, there’s a dire lack of safe places to swim.

Portland Parks and Recreation portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools is trying to decide where to build its replacement. The city of Portland has earmarked $50 million for a new aquatic center to be built in North Portland by 2029.

