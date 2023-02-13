“(PPR) are trying to create something that, that the public can be proud of, you know, the neighborhood can be proud of, that accommodates all sorts of things, like making sure we have beach entry access for wheelchairs, or even walkers, the appropriate lift equipment to help people get in and out of the pool, adult size changing tables… Historically, there has been terrible access for minorities to swimming facilities. They're trying to make sure that that's mitigated before it even starts.” Derrell Wheeler, Roosevelt HS swim coach Quote

“Winnie needs a caregiver with her to experience the world. It’s been a journey finding what she loves, and one of them is water. Her little body has lots of pain, but she unfolds in a warm body of water, it’s like liquid Xanax.” Jenny Hoyt, mother of Winnie, 6 Quote

Sidebar 4 Who will build it? The architect and construction company will eventually be chosen by a Request For Proposals process for fairness, but for now ELS Architecture and Urban Design is doing the Phase 1 work. It is working with Parks and Rec on Site Selection, Programming, Schematic Design and Land Use Permitting. The Design Development, Construction Documents, and Site Permitting phase of work is anticipated to start January 2024. This phase will require a new Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by City Of Portland Procurement Services. https://www.portland.gov/parks/construction/north-portland-aquatic-center-project#toc-our-next-open-house

Sidebar 3 Dana Vollmer Grant, who swam as Dana Vollmer, joined the ELS team as an aquatics and sports programming specialist. She was asked by Clarence D. Mamuyac, Jr. (FAIA, LEED AP BD+C) President/CEO of ELS: What about pools for laps or even recreational and family swim? “Now that I swim with my two-year-old, I am just as aware of the environment as I was before. But you become aware of different aspects. If you are not moving vigorously, you want a warmer pool. I want my son to have a positive experience with water. One big reason to get kids in the water early is that they will be more comfortable with it, and that means they will be safer. I like the zero-depth entry. It’s important that he can get his feet on the ground and that he can recover himself. A place to get his face splashed and a place to climb are good too. Kids should have more than a playground in the water. They should have some interactive activities. I am right there balancing and floating in two feet of water to show him my comfort level.” https://elsarch.com/idea/where-else-do-you-get-to-float-a-conversation-with-olympian-dana-grant/

Sidebar 2 In April 2021, Commissioner Carmen Rubio directed PP&R to begin planning for an indoor aquatic center for North Portland. Commissioner Rubio allocated $11.7 million in System Development Charges (SDCs) toward the future facility to cover the initial project design, permitting, and robust community engagement. On March 4, 2022, Oregon State Representative Travis Nelson (District 44) successfully advocated for the Oregon Legislature to allocate $15 million in lottery funds to support the project. Currently, the estimated total cost of the completed aquatic center is roughly $50 million. Commissioner Rubio and PP&R will continue to work with community partners to explore options to fill the remaining $23.3 million needed to completely fund the project. This future indoor aquatic facility could have spray and play features, a competitive lap pool, a therapy pool, a spa, lockers, and reservable party rooms. This center will also provide a community anchor, and jobs— first, construction jobs and later, recreation and programming jobs—for adults and youth. It will meet wider exercise and recreation needs and host classes and camps.