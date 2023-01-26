More street lighting and trash cans, better removal of biohazards, graffiti and abandoned vehicles, and a crackdown on criminals with increased police patrols. And sweeps.
That’s what the City of Portland and the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC) is promising as part of its “Ninety-day reset plan to address concerns around safety, cleanliness and accessibility.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Clare Briglio, the Executive Director of Central Eastside Industrial Council, announced the 90-day reset at the Eastside Exchange Ballroom on Northeast 3rd Avenue on Thursday morning.
The process began on Nov. 29 when representatives from over 140 businesses in the area from OMSI to the Burnside Bridge voiced their concerns to city, county and state leadership around safety, accessibility and cleanliness. In eight weeks, they came up with a 90 day reset, similar to the one last year in Old Town Chinatown which successfully moved hundreds of sidewalk campers to shelter or other parts of the city.
Partially quoting a mural at the Burnside Bridgehead, Briglio said, “This is a place that has always had a level of difficulty and problems. And yet, the Central East Side is home to makers, creatives, entrepreneurs, risk-takers and wild cards, long may they live. It takes a balance of grit and compassion to walk the streets, to be a visitor, a resident and a business owner, in the Central East Side. To those that called Central Eastside home, it is time to turn the page and start anew.”
Briglio said the city has committed some services to the district for 90 days and some for a year.
“We've identified over 30 individual goals to address safety, accessibility and cleanliness over the next 90 days and through the next 12 months,” Briglio said. “CEIC has worked to create a district renewal agreement that clarifies the basic services the City of Portland commits to provide the district indefinitely. We believe and accept this gesture from the mayor's office as a way to rebuild trust in our public servants and our leadership, as we decided to rebuild the Central East Side,” Briglio said.
Mayor’s strategy
Wheeler said goals include reducing the number of unauthorized tents by 70%, removing graffiti, improving lighting, and removing stolen/abandoned vehicles. Wheeler said it was unacceptable for workers to be too afraid to come to work because of entrenched criminal activity, meaning break-ins, robberies, vandalism and assaults. Campsites on the central east side are particularly big and long-lasting because workers complain less than homeowners.
Wheeler acknowledged that two out of three homeless people being swept said they could not move inside. In response the city is pushing affordable housing, super camps with services, and a referral system for substance use disorder treatment.
Wheeler said the Street Services Coordination Center, or SSCC has “Brought coherence to our strategy to better help our homeless citizens…The team has cleaned 125 unsanctioned campsites in this neighborhood.”
Camps are assessed using a “risk matrix that evaluates public safety, public health, environmental and other hazards.” He said in the next 90 days, SSCC will address the unsanctioned campsites, through the legal posting process.
“This includes campsites engaged in criminal activity, camping along the right of array or on public, private property, and abandoned vehicles.”
Wheeler stressed that those moved along in sweeps are offered shelter bed, a free ride there and complimentary storage of their property.
Asked when the city’s sanctioned super camps were opening, Wheeler had no dates but said “soon”. Wheeler said the city is close to choosing a service provider to run the camps. “There are four locations that are currently in negotiation,” Wheeler said. “One is completed, two are very close and the fourth is probably a little bit more of a long-term proposition, but those negotiations are going well, and I'm personally involved.”
Police patrol
Sergeant Zach Kenney of the Portland Police Bureau, one of two sergeants in the Neighborhood Response Team, said squad car patrols would increase for the 90-day period.
“We've added some high visibility patrols to the area and I’m dedicating a minimum of a quarter of my team's time to the central eastside industrial district. Normally, the district has one maybe two officers assigned on patrol that area. You might see eight or 10 officers for a period of a day or six hours.”
Kenney said they would try to find stolen cars and address street level criminality. “We’ve been able to pick up quite a few wanted subjects, we’ve responded to crimes in progress, to nip things as soon as they're starting.”
Kenney said much of what they will do is talk to business owners to find out what kind of crime they are encountering.
As for how long the increased presence will last, Kenney said he was not sure.
“The whole focus of the reset is to get this down on the level where it's hopefully manageable by one patrol. It’s out of control now. We're lowering that temperature to where this is something that doesn't actually need a ton of extra police resources.”
Kenney lamented a lack of crime reporting, and a mismatch between anecdotal complaints and official public complaints.
He noted some progress since November.
“We're seeing a lot of wanted people that are hiding in amongst these camps, and we’ve addressed that issue in the near term. We're finding a lot of stolen cars in the area, and I would say the drug issue – fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl.”
Dashboard of Portland homeless camps
The City of Portland's Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program has a dashboard showing camps that have been reported and those that have been assessed for cleanup.
Wheeler said the central east side results will be posted on the dashboard. In the last 10 days there are over 3,000 reports, 2,000 0f which were duplicates. Over 1,000 are queued for assessment. 31 were posted (notified) and 120 were cleaned or removed.
In comparison, over the last year 35,000 camps have been queued for assessment, 2,800 posted and 1,900 cleaned or removed.