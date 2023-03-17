More than 85% of 376 readers who responded to an unscientific readership survey administered by the Portland Tribune disagreed with Multnomah County’s policy of giving free tents to homeless people so they can camp on sidewalks, vacant lots and medians.
The issue came up on Valentine’s Day (just before the snowstorm) when Public Safety Commissioner Rene Gonzalez temporarily banned Portland Street Response from handing out tents and tarps to the homeless.
Of the 375 people who answered the survey, 300 wrote comments in answer to the second question: Why?
These comments included:
“It encourages them to live on sidewalks in filth.”
“Tents are not a housing solution and are a health hazard to the community at large. Put that money to good use and quit encouraging camping.”
“While it may appear compassionate, it avoided the real crisis. There were/are hotels and other options. I believe it exacerbated the very complex issue.”
“Short term fix that encourages unsafe living.”
“Wasted taxpayers without asking or informed the people and now our city is a mess because of it."
“The proliferation of tents is keeping suburbanites from visiting the downtown Portland.”
A few comments were constructive: “Money would have been better spent on shelters,” and “Will become litter in a month or two. Build pods!!”
Some comments were more sympathetic to homeless people:
“At the time of the initial Covid pandemic, the tents were what was plausible to use.”
“Given the context of covid, reduced shelter beds, and our general inability to house homeless individuals, giving them access to what they need to survive is the next best thing. I honestly don't understand if people are surprised or upset by this.”
“Housing and shelter are unavailable. Plus, if we refuse to meaningfully house people, the city must stop sweeping people and throwing away the tents and there’d be far fewer tents to replace.”
One thing is for sure, when it comes to Portland’s homeless issues, everyone has an opinion, but no one has produced a workable solution yet.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
"As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends' opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.