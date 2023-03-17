More than 85% of 376 readers who responded to an unscientific readership survey administered by the Portland Tribune disagreed with Multnomah County’s policy of giving free tents to homeless people so they can camp on sidewalks, vacant lots and medians.

The issue came up on Valentine’s Day (just before the snowstorm) when Public Safety Commissioner Rene Gonzalez temporarily banned Portland Street Response from handing out tents and tarps to the homeless.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

