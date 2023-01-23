The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, received a sneek peek for staff on January 21. The roof was built starting in 2021, then transported in pieces and lifted into place in late December 2022.

"Saturday was the first opportunity for airport employees (who have been hearing noise behind the construction walls and feeling vibrations in the building as construction efforts continued) to go behind the construction walls and see the new roof in place," airport spokesperson Kama Simmonds told Pampin Media Monday.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

