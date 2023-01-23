The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, received a sneek peek for staff on January 21. The roof was built starting in 2021, then transported in pieces and lifted into place in late December 2022.
"Saturday was the first opportunity for airport employees (who have been hearing noise behind the construction walls and feeling vibrations in the building as construction efforts continued) to go behind the construction walls and see the new roof in place," airport spokesperson Kama Simmonds told Pampin Media Monday.
Designers say the undulating edge of the roof will become the cursive signature of the airport, if not the whole city. The TCORE, or Terminal Core Redevelopment project sees the main terminal transformed into one giant space with picture windows and round skylights, filled with live plants and a ceiling decorated with a lattice of woodwork.
The new terminal roof was assembled just across the airfield.
Vince Granato, chief projects officer at Port of Portland, spoke to Pamplin Media Group’s Business Tribune in 2021 and explained that this is just one of five projects that make up the airport expansion, which should be done by 2025.
"We're really bringing the airport into the future," he said. The goal is to make a larger, more navigable terminal that is seismically stable, ready for the Northwest’s giant earthquake, which is overdue.
“We had to come up with a creative way to do this, and it's much safer," he said of building the roof off-site. Not only are the workers in less danger because they are working at a lower height, they are also away from all the hassles of an airport, including vehicles and passengers.
Mammoet, the Dutch firm doing the job at the airport, also installed a moveable confinement shelter, bigger than Paris's Notre Dame cathedral, over the Chernobyl nuclear power station in 2016.
The 392,000 square foot roof peaks at 54 feet high. The massive structure is built in 20 modules or "cassettes" that fit together like slices of bread, each 120 feet by 110 feet. The cassettes weigh only around a million pounds each.
The new roof is a Hoffman Skanska Joint Venture. The glulam beams were manufactured in Eugene by Zip-O Laminators. The beams toward the edges of the structure have a scallop shape cut in them, but the lines of the planks are relatively straight. The roof, however, bulges in the middle to a dome shape. There, the lines on the glulam beams have a considerable curve to them, where the packed-together strips of wood have been bent into shape.
The beams went from Eugene to Timberlab, a Swinerton company in Portland. Robotic routers were used to shape the edges of the beams and drill holes for the metal connectors that attach the glulam beams to the steel structure. Swinerton specializes in mass timber, including glulam timber beams and cross-laminated timber panels and members. Swinerton did the wooden structure of the First Tech Federal Credit Union in Beaverton in 2018 and Harder Mechanical on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Northeast Thompson Street in 2021.
Tim Steele, KOIN 6 News contributed to this article. Find their full story here.
