It was free coffee for residents for Valentine's Dat at Alta ART Tower in downtown Portland. Residents Todd Beats and Ashton Beats were lining up for their lattes before going to a spa for Valentine’s Day, Knott Springs. Barista Steve Ott with Pacific Perks did the honors.
Barista Steve Ott with Pacific Perks serves free coffee for Valentine’s Day for residents of the Alta ART apartment tower Tuesday Feb. 14. Brenna Cooper was there for a chai tea latte, and Diana Howard a white chocolate mocha.
With the red light flowing out of the first floor windows and people crowding round a coffee cart decorated with hearts, it was clear someone was in the Valentine spirit early Tuesday morning.
The Alta ART Tower at 1510 S.W. Alder St., just west of downtown Portland, was offering free coffee drinks to its residents.
Inside to spacious lobby, which sometimes doubles as stage, couply-couple Todd Beats and Ashton Beats were lining up for their lattes. They were dressed in comfy pink clothes for a work from home day, but were also going out later.
“It’s part of a Valentines’ Day plan that we have,” said Ashton. “We’re going to the spa, Knott Springs...”
Barista Steve Ott with Pacific Perks, a mobile coffee service based out of Vancouver Washington, told Pamplin Media, “The apartment complex hired us to appreciate their residents today. Mochas are really popular but we have two specials for the holiday, Nutty In Love with macadamia and almond, and Steaming Hearts, a cinnamon mocha.”
Explaining the theatrical red velvet curtains and folded windows, Jessica Schulz, the property director for the Alta ART Tower, said, “We’re honed in on art.”
The building opened in 2022. It is next door to Artists Repertory Theater, which sold the land to developers. The ART Tower’s theme is visual art, with original paintings rotating through the building, but also theater. Schulz says they host shows by actors and singers in the lobby around the player piano, the latest being blues singer LaRhonda Steele.
"As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends' opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.