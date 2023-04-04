Update:
The Behavioral Health Resource Center is closed March 30 through April 17 for staff training, according to Multnomah County.
In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Multnomah County officials said, in part, that infrastructure needed to be addressed along with staff training — including providing trauma-informed services, administering Narcan and when to call law enforcement. County spokesperson Ryan Yambra told Pamplin Media, "After the tour, the County was made aware of some time-sensitive security upgrades and staff training needs. The contractor [Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon] determined they were unable to keep the center open while simultaneously making these improvements."
Multnomah County taxpayers may never enter the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland, but they paid for this $37.7 million project, and the salaries of whose who staff it. On Friday March 24, the operators showed off their progress so far. So far, only the first floor walk-in center, and the second floor where people can go to get a shower and do laundry, are up and running, but the rest will open later this spring.
BHRC manager Alexandra Appleton said they've had 15,000 people through the doors at Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street since opening on December 5, although it is unclear how many people are counted multiple times. They average 150 people a day.
“On average, we do around 60 showers a day, and 40 loads of laundry a day. Folks are able to come from the first floor and say ‘Hey, I want laundry, I want showers,’ and they're able to just go upstairs (to the second floor). But we don't let everybody go upstairs,” Appleton said on the tour.
Christa Jones, Multnomah County’s community mental health program associate director, is in charge of the place. Jones promised to make the data through March 31 available in April.
“And we'll use that what's happening in the day center to influence (the other floors), because fentanyl, or mental health, that stuff is going to happen here,” warned Jones.
Deandre Kenyanjui, who is with the office of consumer engagement at Multnomah County health department, is a familiar face in the building and a calming presence. He said people come in out of the rain, to charge their phones, or do laundry or take showers.
“Some people are coming in just to build community, some people stumble into the place by accident.” Kenyanjui has seen some successes. “I've watched a few individuals get connected to other services, get an inpatient treatment, graduate and reunite with their family already.”
More to come
Later this spring, Do Good Multnomah will operate a shelter (third floor) and what they call a Bridge to Housing (fourth floor) where people can live for up to 90 days while they work and get hopefully find stable housing elsewhere. Do Good is particularly known for operating shelters for veterans, and the idea that most people visiting the BHRC will be suffering from trauma, like veterans with their PTSD, is a grounding principle of the center. The day center is mainly for homeless people, particularly those with behavioral health issues. (“Behavioral” has replaced “mental” as the adjective.)
The goal is to give people a break from the streets, offer a place to sit, eat snacks, take a shower, do laundry and connect with service providers who can set them on the road to mental health care, employment and stable housing.
Nonprofits gather
On March 24, people were cleared out of the building at 333 S.W. Park Ave. for the tour. Bearded men with heavy coats took their dogs and rolling luggage out to the sidewalk and dispersed, while a couple of dozen service providers from nonprofits entered for their first look. Many hope to ply their trade there. While the county manages the BHRC, it outsources most tasks to for-profits and nonprofits, from catering and security to mental health care and running the congregate shelter.
While the city of Portland and the county are often at odds with each other over homelessness, the county has the greater responsibility (and budget) since it administers basic healthcare to the poor. County workers wrestle daily with aiding with mental health, drug recovery and housing for some of the most difficult cases.
There are nested dolls within the county bureaucracy that people like Christa Jones, Multnomah County’s community mental health program associate director, are trying to get to work together. Greeting the tour at the door, Jones explained that the Behavioral Health Resource Center is “embedded” in the community mental health program (within the Behavioral Health Division of the health department of Multnomah County.)
“The bread and butter of the CMHC is offering safety net services to individuals who are marginalized or who have limited access to services that they need,” she explained.
Those marginalized people can be seen through the large windows of the BHRC, finding respite from the streets. As the need grew, the county tried to deal out more services to the homeless, but the crisis was always ahead of them.
Lived experience counts
Jones said it’s been four years since she and Deandre Kenyanjui got together to see what the county could do.
“We started really thinking about how the county can respond in a way that really needs to be, and not the need for all of our minds or through our interpretation, but the need through those who are living every single day and experiencing houselessness and behavioral health challenges."
From the start the center was designed as much by people with lived experience — that is, formerly homeless or drug dependent — as possible. Kenyanjui said “My role is to leverage lived experience into policy and practice.” He explained that Portland’s behavioral health problems have been a moving target.
“If you guys have been downtown for the last four or five years, you can understand how we got here. The acuity of co-occurring disorders has been at an all-time high. When we started this, we couldn't perceive the evolution of addictions, and drug use polysubstance use in our community. And people were revolving in and out of state hospital, Hooper detox, and a lot of people didn't fit well in the traditional models for treatment,” Kenyanjui said. They had 20 meetings with peer support specialists and others with lived experience as they designed the BHRC.
They wanted people who could work in a “trauma informed” way. It’s a term tossed around in social services, but here it was urgent.
“We had culturally specific provider meetings as well. We met with first responders, we met with clinicians across the county and the state, just to better help us inform the design,” Kenyanjui said,
They toured every treatment center and homeless facility in Portland and some in Seattle.
Carleton Hart Architecture designed floors with no dead ends where people could feel trapped, used sound-dampening flooring that is still wipe-clean, put in murals, used soft color schemes and kept the same layout on every floor. There are quiet rooms for solitary moments, and two courtyards where people can breathe fresh air or smoke.
Listening
Alexandra Appleton was formerly the shelter equity and inclusion analyst for the Joint Office of Homeless Services. Now she is the administrator of the BHRC.
Appleton said this project was the first time anyone had asked her for her input and listened to it.
But when they opened and put in place what she calls “those original policies and procedures and practices,” they got a shock. “We realized, whoa, even though we have this great lived experience and feedback from stakeholders, things look very different today than they did in 2018,” Appleton said. Welcome to post-pandemic Portland.
They had to “course-correct and really dig deep to find ways to stick to our core values, which include trauma informed care, low-barrier spaces, cultural responsiveness, and obviously peer-led.”
Appleton says so far, so good. “When we talked about repairing, or restoring, justice in the value of curative lived experience, Multnomah County has exceeded, and I'm walking proof of that.”
Being a low-barrier space means no one is turned away if they are on drugs, but they are encouraged to be respectful. Other lowered barriers include staff saying hello to everyone as they walk in.
“You don't need to do a lot of paperwork for the day center, you don't have to register, you don't have to make an appointment. Policies and procedures are also a low-barrier, because we don't want folks to feel like ‘If I come in here, and if my mental illness causes me to respond in a certain way, that I'm going to get kicked out’. That's your experience outside of these walls. That's not your experience here.”
The atmosphere sounds like everyone is walking on eggshells.
“Trauma comes in many forms — we have trauma in childhood and we know that probably close to 90% of individuals who walked through these doors have had experiences of a parent being incarcerated, substance abuse in the home, sexual abuse, or neglect. And we also know that racism causes trauma. And car accidents, medical issues cause trauma, there’s psychiatric trauma. Folks are walking in that really need this facility to understand what their needs are.”
For example, they started out with security guards in plain clothes, but the people using the center said they felt safer with them in uniform. “Since then, we have noticed a decrease in some of the incidents that have occurred, and I think they've been really, really empowering,” said Deandre Kenyanjui.
They call the security guards “safety partners.” There are CCTV cameras on 24/7 and always someone in the third-floor back room sitting at the bank of monitors.
Kenyanjui said they chose Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon (MHAAO) to run the first and second floor day centers because their staff have lived experience.
“Most spaces are designed by people from a clinical perspective or law enforcement perspective, and this was led and designed by people with experience of the whole (treatment) process.”
Getting housed can be a crisis, too
At the fourth floor Bridge to Housing program the tour was shown pristine, empty bedrooms and the TV lounge. There is a kitchen where people can cook together and maybe bond, although there is also a free meal service.
Bridge to Housing will be operated by the provider Do Good Multnomah. The program will support 33, mixed gender individuals. It aims to develop individualized housing plans so that people can take their next step toward permanent housing.
That might be independent living, living with a family, living in permanent supportive housing with on-site services, or residential treatment. “There will be qualified mental health professionals to support the behavioral health needs, while peers will support housing navigation, coaching and mentoring, really walking alongside folks in that judgment-free, amazing way that peers do,” Kenyanjui explained.
Jones pointed out that people will get help after they move on. “Even a beautiful moment like obtaining housing is a crisis point for some folks. Change is something new, the responsibilities increase. And so, we really want to make sure that they're supported.”
The third floor community room, now furnished with art, is a space where providers can do their stuff. For example, a Central City Concern workerd may use the space to help residents apply for jobs.
“We're not trying to reinvent the wheel, we just want to create bridges (over) the gaps of services,” said Jones, then asked the people on the tour to spread the word among other service providers.
DeMond Mosley is the Program Specialist at BHRC. On the tour, Mosely told Pamplin Media “If they need more time, then we're obviously not going to kick them out. They've got to show progress. And for some of them, the long-term goal might not might not be to get housing, but might just to be good employment. There are some people they don't want housing. They're happy with their situation, but maybe it's just employment.”
Acuity knocks
The third-floor shelter will have 33 beds available, including three beds for “aid and assists” which are county programs where if someone is accused of a crime but is not mentally fit to stand trial, they are given time to stabilize.
“There's 30 beds (six to a room) available for individuals experiencing high acuity of mental illness coming off the streets,” said Jones. “We also have rooms by themselves, if they need to get away and they're not doing good with a big population of people.”
Appleton added the safety partners will be there 24/7.
“How are we actually going to operate a shelter, and then a bridge housing program, with sticking to our guns? Because it gets complicated. How do you be very low-barrier and prioritize safety? How do you be trauma informed but help set healthy boundaries?”
The answer is to let the service providers lead the way, so long as they cooperate with each other.
“We know how to flex and bend and how to meet people where they're at. We'll be leaning into the contractor providers Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon who operate the first two floors, and then Do Good, who operate the third and fourth floor. They're going to have to come up with plans and work it out and lean into each other skills, and then come to us and be like, ‘We're experts, hear us out.’ We're really trying to flip the whole program model upside down. It's not like we're telling folks what to do. We're asking them first,” Appleton said.
The tour conveyed how complex the homeless problem is in Portland. Getting the word out about successes will be key for luring more homeless people in.
“Every year at the county, we have the Proclamation for Recovery Month and success stories, and we also have open forum where you can go down to the county on Wednesdays for open testimony, so people (can know) successful people come out of here, instead of getting all the bad publicity,” said Kenyanjui.