Portland Timbers fans gathered for the Major League Soccer 2023 season opener two days later than planned due to the annual snowmageddon. The 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, was good enough in the end, after 84 minutes of tension.

As a half-time treat, Brazilian super star Pele, who died in December, was honored. Known as the King (o Rei) of soccer, Pele helped the New York Cosmos defeat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at Civic Stadium in 1977, in the Soccer Bowl, for which Timbers fans should be eternally grateful. Fuzzy video and a few stills of the shirtless maestro commemorated the man and the moment, at which former Aston Villa winger Steve Hunt scored the goal of his lifetime to help seal Pele’s soccer send off. 

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

