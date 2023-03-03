Portland Timbers fan Peter Alley at the 2023 home opener versus Sporting Kansas City. Expectations for the season include "MLS Cup all the way, undefeated, and Seattle’s not making the playoffs." But he'll settle for fifth in the west.
There was no tifo (big banner display) to drop from the North End rafters at the Timbers home opener against KC. It wasn't a protest, just that the rigging crew couldn't work Monday. The tifo is rescheduled for March 11 against St Louis.
Portland's new Brazilian forward Evander (right side of box) made his MLS debut on the night Portland paid tribute to another Brazilian, Pele, who helped the New York Cosmos beat the Seattle Sounders here in 1977.
Portland Timbers fans gathered for the Major League Soccer 2023 season opener two days later than planned due to the annual snowmageddon. The 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, was good enough in the end, after 84 minutes of tension.
As a half-time treat, Brazilian super star Pele, who died in December, was honored. Known as the King (o Rei) of soccer, Pele helped the New York Cosmos defeat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at Civic Stadium in 1977, in the Soccer Bowl, for which Timbers fans should be eternally grateful. Fuzzy video and a few stills of the shirtless maestro commemorated the man and the moment, at which former Aston Villa winger Steve Hunt scored the goal of his lifetime to help seal Pele’s soccer send off.
Talking of Brazilians, Portland’s new $10 million designated player, Evander da Silva Ferreira, made his MLS debut for Portland. Aside from a couple of fancy touches, he barely got a kick. His frustration as his teammates ballooned the ball into the North End was sometimes visible. However, Evander kept up a good work rate and dutifully tracked back, in what was a midfield quagmire of a game that was not much of a commercial for o jogo bonito (the beautiful game).
Edward Kilgarriff is a season ticket holder who has been coming to the Timbers since 2011 and his wife has been a fan since the USL days, before the Timbers joined MLS.
“Hopes are high! Hopes are MLS Cup, expectations are making the playoffs,” Kilgarriff told Pamplin Media as the teams ran out. “Although there’s nine teams in the playoffs this year, to make more games for Apple (the exclusive broadcaster), so we get a better chance of making the playoffs. We missed it last year; it’s been our longest post season ever (139 days).”
Kilgarriff recalls the bitter sting of LAFC beating the Timbers 2-1 in the 95th minute to win the Supporters Shield and nix Portland’s playoff chances last season.
Any players Kilgarriff has an eye on?
“Oh, everyone wants to see what Evander can do, and if he can elevate the players around him. We just traded Bill Tuiloma, who was one of the attacking threats last seasons. This season, can we have forwards who are healthy? And can we tighten up our defense?”
As for the goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, he suddenly chants, “Save it Ivačič, Ivačič!” with affection. “He’s got great potential, but he’s trying to level up his game. He’s out injured today,” Kilgarriff added. In the event, the stand in goalie, David Bingham, made several great saves.
Tifo deferred
Because this home opener versus Kansas City was pushed back from Saturday to Monday for snow, the rigging crew that would have lowered the giant banner from the North End roof were unavailable on Monday. The banner display is always the Timbers Army fan group’s boldest statements, balancing sober politics with giddy fandom. On Monday night the North End rafters were uncharacteristically empty (aside from a few Timbers shots). But not nearly as empty as the banks of empty seats around the stadium. The official attendance was 22,925, but it looked like a lot more season ticket holders didn’t show up, whether because of the ongoing cold war between owner Merritt Paulson and the fan base, or because of the cold breeze that sent chilly rain sweeping into the west side stand.
Regardless, the Timbers Army has pledged to support the team through thick and thin, and that tifo display will now take place on the evening of March 11 when MLS newbies St Louis CITY SC come to Providence Park for the first time.
Fan Peter Alley was ready for the cold, wearing his snowboarding gear with a Timbers pink rose jersey on top. Asked his expectations for the season, Alley replied, “As a fan or as a realist? As a fan, MLS Cup all the way, undefeated, and Seattle’s not making the playoffs. As a realist, I think we’re going to sit about fourth or fifth in the west, nothing fancy but respectable. And we’re making a run in the playoffs.” He said last season it was weird seeing neither Seattle nor Portland in the playoffs.
Alley thinks his first season ticket maybe be arriving next week, after years on the waiting list. “I just got the word today,” he said. He has no idea why his name came up and doesn’t care. “No complaints on my end, I live in Wilsonville now, I don’t miss a home match.” Back to football.
“Blanco’s always been a dear favorite of mine. Prior to that it was (Zarek) Valentin, we all know how that went, off to (Houston) Texas, now to Minnesota.” Alley loves the Chará brothers. “I’m thinking tonight is going to be a 2-1 win, Yimmi and Diego (Chará) scoring.”
The Brazilian Evander joined the Timbers after five seasons at FC Midtjylland in Denmark, not a league many are familiar with in North America. “Evander? Gio (Savarese, the Portland coach) has high hopes. Gio has been here six years, he knows what he’s doing,” said Alley, keeping the faith.
Season ticket holders Brooke Francis, her daughters Harper and Penelope, were filling their water bottles ready for the big kickoff. Brooke deferred to her husband Brian’s more informed opinion. “I’m hoping for first place out of the West and expecting top three,” he said, plus a run in the playoffs. He’s excited about Evander. “I’ve just seen some highlight videos, there’s a lot of high praise coming from different people, I’m pretty excited to see him in person now.” Who does he miss? “Bill Tuiloma, they traded him last week (to Charlotte FC), I liked him. But most of the guys are back from last year. Maybe I’m a little too confident, I don’t know,” Brian said.
“We’re just here to have fun,” added Brooke.
