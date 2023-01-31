Schrunk obit

Former Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schrunk.

 Coutesy photo: AP Pool/Jim Clark

Mike Schrunk, the longest-serving Multnomah County District Attorney in history, died Monday, Jan. 30, at the age of 80.

His death was confirmed by former Clackamas County DA John Foote, who worked for Schrunk for 10 years.