Veteran school board member Julia Brim-Edwards announced her candidacy for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Feb. 16. Brim-Edwards is running for seat No. 3 on the commission, vacated by Jessica Vega Pederson when she was elected to be Multnomah County Chair. Vega Pederson appointed Diane Rosenbaum to temporarily fill the seat, but Rosenbaum, a former lawmaker who previously served as Oregon’s Senate Majority leader, has already said she won’t run for election.

So far, Ana del Rocío, a nonprofit consultant who previously served on nearly a dozen state and regional committees, including the David Douglas School Board, and Albert Kaufman, a marketing professional with political science degrees, have also filed to run for the open seat.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

