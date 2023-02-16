Veteran school board member Julia Brim-Edwards announced her candidacy for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Feb. 16. Brim-Edwards is running for seat No. 3 on the commission, vacated by Jessica Vega Pederson when she was elected to be Multnomah County Chair. Vega Pederson appointed Diane Rosenbaum to temporarily fill the seat, but Rosenbaum, a former lawmaker who previously served as Oregon’s Senate Majority leader, has already said she won’t run for election.
So far, Ana del Rocío, a nonprofit consultant who previously served on nearly a dozen state and regional committees, including the David Douglas School Board, and Albert Kaufman, a marketing professional with political science degrees, have also filed to run for the open seat.
Brim-Edwards, who currently serves Southeast Portland on the Portland Public Schools Board of Education, spent 17 years as a senior director at Nike before starting her own consulting firm nine years ago. Brim-Edwards helped PPS craft its climate crisis response policy and started the Portland Interscholastic League Foundation. She’s also a PIL Hall of Fame athlete, having grown up in and played sports in Southeast Portland.
Brim-Edwards also serves on the Oregon State University Board of Trustees.
In a campaign announcement, she cited the need for an “experienced leader who will work to make East Portland safe affordable and thriving.”
“No matter who you are, or what part of the community you call home, we all want the same thing: a safe, affordable, and thriving place to live, work and raise a family,” Brim-Edwards said. “Our community has great strengths but is also under great stress. I have a long track record of fixing problems to make life better for people in this community. That kind of effective, hands-on leadership has never been more important. We face incredible challenges of homelessness, community safety and recovering from the pandemic, and Multnomah County services play a critical role in addressing them.”
Brim-Edwards, whose term on the PPS board isn’t up until 2025, said she plans to remain on the school board through the May election, and would vacate her school board seat if elected to the county board.
Candidates for the Multnomah County board race have until March 7 to file for the May 23 election. The winning candidate will serve on the board until the end of 2024, when the term expires.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
