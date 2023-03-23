Lora Lafayette’s memoir “Possums Run Amok: A True Tale Told Slant” (Mercuria Press, $16.95) doesn’t mince words, but it does blend them pretty smoothly.

Who else could chronicle teenage punk facets of drug experimentation, prostitution, sexual assault, literary yearnings and hitch hiking, without shocking the reader into disbelief? Lafyette, now 60, balances her youthful tales with accounts of her schizophrenia and subsequent medication, and (as punks often do) retirement to a quiet life of coffee shops, walks, and caregiving for elderly parents.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

