Lora Lafayette’s memoir “Possums Run Amok: A True Tale Told Slant” (Mercuria Press, $16.95) doesn’t mince words, but it does blend them pretty smoothly.
Who else could chronicle teenage punk facets of drug experimentation, prostitution, sexual assault, literary yearnings and hitch hiking, without shocking the reader into disbelief? Lafyette, now 60, balances her youthful tales with accounts of her schizophrenia and subsequent medication, and (as punks often do) retirement to a quiet life of coffee shops, walks, and caregiving for elderly parents.
The early days are gripping, in an HBO's “Euphoria” way. By page 2 we’ve had sex, drugs, punk rock and roll. As young teens she, her siblings and her Portland pals ditch school, drop acid, smoke and pop every drug offered, without question, and resort to giving their bodies away, then selling them, to survive in the American punk scene of the late 1970s and 1980s.
Lafayette had a thing for Russian politics and literature, partly out of utopian ideals, partly to annoy everyone in Reagan’s America. It led to her and her best friend Kay gutsily boarding a Russian merchant ship docked on the Willamette River and befriending the crew, just for the romance of being around real Soviet communists and Russians. Her love of Russia came from Freddie Mercury of Queen, because he was into ballet and the Bolshoi.
Her tight prose captures their daredevil adventures, which include being chased off the Russian ship, being gang raped by strangers, scraping together money to travel though Europe.
The first-time memoirist, the long-time Portland poet is up for an Oregon Book Award (winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Portland Center Stage Amory on Monday, April 3) in the Creative Nonfiction category. (You can also see Lafayette in an online panel discussion about Creative Nonfiction hosted by Literary Arts at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24)
This is older than the Old Portland. Bands such as The Wipers, The Riffs and touring bands such as The Dead Kennedys were always a draw, especially at the place her friends ran, the Revenge Club. Making flyers with ransom note cut-up font was standard. They went out posting them on light poles in Northwest Portland where she lived for a while. They squatted, and stole, and were untamable.
Mixed influences
A “true tale told slant” refers to the idea from an Emily Dickinson poem that truth is too much to handle if confronted head on. The possum is just her favorite animal.
She now lives downtown and at her favorite coffee shop, St. Honoré Bakery, she told Pamplin Media:
“I tapped into the literature form there and became enamored of the Russian culture. I was in love with Leonid Brezhnev, I used to write him letters saying how he could invade the U.S. with a plain clothes army.”
She eventually saw the light on that one.
“I still would be a communist if I felt like it worked, I just don’t think it works out in the end. I’d be an anarchist if that worked out.”
Hitching though Denmark she and Kay are picked up by “Ben” and “Mike,” who say they are smuggling drugs, sewn inside fur coats, to Amsterdam. If Lafayette’s total recall of dialogue form half a lifetime ago is suspect, some of the details are not, such as how, to avoid customs, the four of them drove through cow pastures until they came to a break in the fence and a "Welcome to Germany" sign.
Just as authentic is the way things turn out at random. These two Danes could have been axe murderers — Lora and and her very weird best friend Kay joke about this in a hardware store — but they pay for everything, even separate hotel rooms, even offering them a chance to back out of the trip. Ultimately Ben and Mike vanish, leaving money and belongings behind. The girls just carry on hitch hiking. Such stories capture the wide-open aperture of the young adventurer’s mind. Sometimes you get attacked, sometimes you don’t, but they still say yes to everything.
A short memoir is bound to bounce from event to event, but these tales have a random pace, a sense that anything can happen, the author lived to tell, and doesn’t bother with regrets.
These days Lafayette is on meds to control schizoaffective disorder. “A friend gave me some (magic) mushrooms, and I hadn’t done them since I had mental health issues. My doctor said ‘You take all these pills to keep from having hallucinations! Don’t take hallucinogens!’”
Fresh voices
Symptoms included voices telling Lafayette to harm herself, and colors too intense to register. In the book she writes, without adornment, of her friend Billy’s attempts to kill himself. She recalls the small room in the state hospital, into which they took her to break the news that Billy had succeeded by throwing himself off Portland’s "Suicide Bridge" on Vista Avenue. Lafayette details her own attempts (pills, wrists in the bathtub) and failure.
She still sees her friend Kay several times a week, they support each other. Lafayette is mildly excited about the potential Oregon Book Award prize. “I’d like to have more stores sell the book, and more people reading it. I don’t know about the whole thing of verifying that you are a good writer!” There’s a chance school libraries may pick it up, which would be very 2023.
The book emerged from a poem called “Damage” she wrote in the state hospital in the 1990s. She wrote at night, for processing purposes, not with a view to publication.
Did the hospital encourage it?
“No,” she said with a laugh.
She completed the memoir in 2016 and it was edited in 2021.
Care
In “Possums,” her suburban parents get short shrift, but she reconciled with them before they passed a few years ago. They lived in Vancouver, Washington and had dementia. Lafayette saw them a lot, often taking three buses to take them to doctor appointments. She calls their nursing home “real nasty,” but adult foster care was a great improvement.
She is frank about her own mental health. Lafayette can still read the Russian authors, and explores East European authors. The psych meds affect her feelings less than her cognition. “When I was on acid, it was great. but I didn’t want it to go on forever. And now I feel like I am! Like electricity everywhere.”
She added, “I was thinking that I wish there's only one number in the world. I was just kind of thinking. And my brother Dave said ‘There is! 42!’ Thanks, Dave.”
Asked if she has more memoir in her, she says “Oh, I’ve got a lot more to write about. Stuff about mom and dad, the early years, when they were courting. And I have a title: ‘Posthumous Possums.’”