The homeless advocates Sisters of the Road  have purchased House of Louie, a restaurant which has been closed for six years, for $1.9 million from Menashe Commercial Properties. After renovation, the nonprofit expects the project to total $5 million, according to its new executive director Kat Mahoney. The space will include a larger version of Sisters of the Road Café, where anyone can barter kitchen work for a daytime meal, plus public hangout space and offices for staff.

“House of Louie represents immigrant resilience in the face of otherness and displacement, and a sense of belonging carved out in a corner of an unwelcoming world,” said Kat Mahoney, Executive Director of Sisters of the Road.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.