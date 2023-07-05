The entrance of the House of Louie, an Old Town/Chinatown restaurant which has been closed for six years. It will become the new home of Sisters of the Road. The homeless advocacy nonprofit expects to spend $5 million on the total project.
Sisters of the Road will renovate the former dim sum restaurant House of Louie in Portland's Old Town Chinatown and turn it into its headquarters, hangout space and expanded cafe. Skylab Architecture may keep some of the Chinese decoration on the concrete and steel building, Mahoney says.
PMG photo: Joseph Gallivan
A rendering of the future cafe at Sisters of the Road designed by Skylab Architecture.
Courtesy graphic: Skylab Architecture
The homeless advocates Sisters of the Road have purchased House of Louie, a restaurant which has been closed for six years, for $1.9 million from Menashe Commercial Properties. After renovation, the nonprofit expects the project to total $5 million, according to its new executive director Kat Mahoney. The space will include a larger version of Sisters of the Road Café, where anyone can barter kitchen work for a daytime meal, plus public hangout space and offices for staff.
“House of Louie represents immigrant resilience in the face of otherness and displacement, and a sense of belonging carved out in a corner of an unwelcoming world,” said Kat Mahoney, Executive Director of Sisters of the Road.