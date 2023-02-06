A library patron reads a Chinese newspaper at the Midland Library in Southeast Portland. Multnomah County’s Central Library in downtown Portland will close again for renovations. Work is underway or planned at several library facilities throughout the area.
Multnomah County’s Central Library will close to the public — again — beginning Saturday, March 11, to complete a series of major bond-funded improvements. It was closed between August and October, 2022, for construction to expand existing restrooms and add new ones, improve access for people with disabilities, prepare space for future automated systems for holds and returns, and to create two new outdoor public terraces.
Project teams expect this new round of work to last through most of 2023.
“Multnomah County Library is hard at work to transform public library spaces to better serve this diverse community,” said Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke. “Central Library is known as ‘Portland’s Crown Jewel’ and we take pride in our obligation to make it a space that is useful, relevant and welcoming in keeping with its historic legacy as our community grows and needs change.”
The Central Library renovations are partly funded by the county's $387 million library building bond, OK’d by voters in 2020. The work also draws on funds from Prosper Portland-issued grants, Library Capital Improvement Plan funds and Library District Capital Reserve funds.
Beyond the renovations of the downtown, flagship site, the biggest overall change will be a new 95,000-square-foot East County Flagship Library.
The system also is expanding seven libraries and renovating 11 others.
As the central library shuts down, library officials will open a new pop-up space at 501 S.W. Washington St., focused on serving patrons who need technology and internet access during Central’s closure.
Spiffing up
The work at Central Library will be the largest refresh project in the system, using about $12 million in bond funds and other sources. The project will require the removal of all books and shelving in public areas; books and other items in public spaces will be placed in safe storage during the closure and will be unavailable for a period of time; organizers have not said for how long.
Some items currently stored at Central Library will move to a new Operations Center, currently under construction, to fill patron holds.
Work at the Central Library will include:
Replacing carpeting and painting.
Improving shelf height and orientation to create more space for people and better sight lines.
Adding more USB and electrical outlets throughout public spaces for personal and library devices.
Renovating restrooms and adding a new one.
Creating a designated teen space and a future gaming room.
Adding new seating and large, flexible space for programs and public meetings.
Reorganizing collections.
Installing automated equipment to the increase efficiency of checking in and sorting books.
Repairing aging electrical components.
Moving the Friends of the Library store into the first-floor lobby.
The nearest libraries to Central during the closure are Northwest Library, 2300 N.W. Thurman St.; Hillsdale Library, 1525 S.W. Sunset Blvd.; and Belmont Library, 1038 S.E. César E. Chávez Blvd.
Elsewhere
Other bond-related closures will follow this year — including Albina and North Portland libraries — for major building projects and other locations for smaller refresh projects. Dates have not yet been announced.
Work also is underway for the rebuilding of the Holgate Library and the expansion of the Midland Library, both of which are in Southeast Portland.
The Holgate Library closed on Dec. 5 and won't reopen until 2024. The library will be demolished to make way for a new library at the same location which, at 21,000 square feet, will be three times larger and one of the largest libraries in the county. The new library will include a teen space, early learning and play space for families, multiple flexible programming spaces, meeting rooms, updated technology and gigabit-speed fiber optic internet, an outdoor plaza, art created with community input and solar panels to offset almost half of the building's energy use.
The Midland Library closed on Dec. 23 and also is expected to reopen in 2024. The library will be expanded by 25%. New features will include an outdoor interactive children's play area, early learning and play space for families, an outdoor seating and reading area, public art, multiple flexible programming spaces, a teen space and a community space.