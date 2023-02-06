020823-multcolibary

A library patron reads a Chinese newspaper at the Midland Library in Southeast Portland. Multnomah County’s Central Library in downtown Portland will close again for renovations. Work is underway or planned at several library facilities throughout the area.

 PMG File Photo

Multnomah County’s Central Library will close to the public — again — beginning Saturday, March 11, to complete a series of major bond-funded improvements. It was closed between August and October, 2022, for construction to expand existing restrooms and add new ones, improve access for people with disabilities, prepare space for future automated systems for holds and returns, and to create two new outdoor public terraces.

Project teams expect this new round of work to last through most of 2023.