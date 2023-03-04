A suspected truck thief is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to run over a Portland police officer, ramming a Portland police vehicle, eluding police, and causing a serious injury wreck.
Joshua Lee Smith, 41, is charged with Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Attempt to Elude Police by Vehicle (felony), Attempt to Elude Police on Foot (misdemeanor), Reckless Driving, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Injury (felony), Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Property Damage (misdemeanor), Assault in the Third Degree (2 counts), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (2 counts), Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and an arrest warrant.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, when two uniformed Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team officers were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 35th Place and Southeast Cora Drive. The officers discovered that the vehicle, a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was occupied by a man. They also determined that the truck was stolen out of Portland.
Police said that, despite being told he was being detained, the suspect started the truck and backed into the NRT officers' unmarked police vehicle behind him. The suspect then drove forward, trying to hit one of the officers with the truck. When the officer tried to move out of the way, the suspect steered toward the officer. The officer jumped in front of his parked vehicle for protection, but the suspect rammed the back of it, pushing the police vehicle forward. The officer was unhurt.
The officers radioed for assistance as the suspect drove toward Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Another officer checking the area located the suspect driving on Southeast Woodstock Boulevard at Southeast 44th Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver again sped off in a reckless manner and officers lost sight of him.
Moments later, officers came upon the suspect vehicle after it crashed head-on into another vehicle at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Tolman Street. The force of the crash sent the suspect vehicle up into a yard.
The suspect jumped out and ran on foot. The crash injured the driver of the victim vehicle, and officers summoned paramedics. That driver was treated at the scene and was not transported. Officers gave her a ride home and she will seek medical care later.
Officers set up a perimeter and K9 responded to help track him. He was arrested within thee minutes hiding in a backyard nearby.
The suspect was transported to Central Precinct for an investigation. As a result of him being involved in a crash, he underwent a precautionary medical evaluation at the hospital. A Multnomah County grand jury indicted him on Wednesday, March 1.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”