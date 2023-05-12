Yet another people was shot and killed in the Hazelwood Neighborhood of East Portland.
The victim was not identified, no one was arrested, and no suspect information was released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:46 p.m. on May 11, an East Precinct sergeant on patrol was flagged down at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street. The sergeant was directed to an injured man just to the east of the intersection.
The sergeant requested EMS but the man was deceased at the scene. Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Thursday night’s shooting marked at least the fifth homicide since August in a several-block area that includes a MAX station, a Safe Rest Village, and the Blackburn Center, a drug treatment and housing program run by Central City Concern.
Hazelwood is located east of Interstate 205 and is one of the city’s largest neighborhoods. It has consistently among the highest for shootings and killings in recent years.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to contact Det. Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256, or Det. Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449, and reference case number 23-123499.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
