A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a late Friday shooting in Northwest Portland.
The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 11:23 p.m. on April 28 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street. When officers arrived, they located two injured victims, a male and a female.
The male appeared to have life threatening injuries and officers began applying trauma first aid and CPR. Emergency medical services arrived and paramedics attempted additional life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. The injured woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived.
Homicide Unit detectives are responding to the scene to continue the investigation. Streets were closed in a one-block radius of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, or Det. Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 and reference case number 23-110484.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
