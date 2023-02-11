A man was stabbed to death in the Lents Neighborhood on Friday evening, Feb. 10.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 7:04 p.m. when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a person deceased in the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a home with apparent stab wounds.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. Southeast 98th Avenue was closed north of Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard during the early stages of the investigation.
The cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the deceased, will be determined by the medical examiner.
