Police have detained a person suspected of fatally stabbing a man near the Oregon Historical Society and Portland Art Museum in downtown Portland late Tuesday.
The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 10:57 p.m. on Jan. 31 when Central Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Paramedics arrived to treat the victim, but he died at the scene.
One person has been detained. The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Ninth Avenue were closed between Southwest Main Street and Southwest Jefferson Street for several hours.
The identity of the victim will be released after he is positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and after family members have been notified, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Det. Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 and reference case number 23-29300.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
