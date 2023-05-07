Full MAX service was scheduled to resume on TriMet after a three-week disruption on Sunday, May 7.
The disruption was necessary for rail work on the Red Line, which also disrupted service on the Blue and Green lines. The project included track tie-in and other upgrades near the Gateway Transit Center, as well as track maintenance, tie replacement, station cleaning and more between Gateway and NE 7th Ave.
“We appreciate our riders’ patience during these construction-related disruptions,” TriMet said.
According to TriMet, completion of the work is an important milestone in the three-year Better Red Project. Once fully finished in September 2024, this project will improve reliability while also extending the Red Line west 10 stations to Hillsboro.
“A Better Red is an investment that will improve MAX Red Line, in large due to the addition of another set of tracks at the Gateway Transit Center, the busiest light rail connection point in our system,” TriMet said
