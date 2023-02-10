PFR budget

Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed the Portland Korean Church on Jan. 3.

 PMG photo: Dana Haynes

According to a memo obtained by KOIN 6 News, the Portland fire chief recently said Portland Fire & Rescue must stop spending money for several months, which means no more hiring and no purchasing new equipment.

The new order came at the direction of Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez. Mayor Ted Wheeler assigned Gonzalez the bureau in January, It had previously been overseen by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who Gonzalez defeated at the Nov. 8 general election.