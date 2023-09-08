Participants at the Sept. 7 groundbreaking for the Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility being built by Divert, Inc. in Longview, Wash. From left to right: Washington State Representative Beth Doglio; Nick Whitman, COO and co-founder, Divert; Caitlin Tessin, Vice President Strategy & Market Innovation, Enbridge; Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert; Ilona Kerby, Executive Director, Lower Columbia CAP' and MaryAlice Wallis, Mayor of Longview.
A rendition of the Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility being built to convert food waste into renewable natural gas by Divert, Inc. in Longview, Wash.
Courtesy photo: Divert, Inc.
Courtesy photo: Divert, Inc.
Food waste being prepared for conversion to renewable energy at Divert's plant in Freetown, Mass.
Courtesy photo: Divert, Inc./Ben Gebo Photography
A closeup of anaerobic digestion equipment at a Divert, Inc. facility.
Metro, the elected regional government charged with managing solid waste, is developing a new Garbage and Recycling Systems Facilities Plan to increase access to disposal services in the tri-county area. The Metro Council will hear from a panel of experts about new innovations on Sept. 26 and expects to approve the plan in November.
By coincidence, whatever Metro decides, construction has just started on a new facility that could help the region with one of its greatest challenges — diverting more food waste out of landfills. Divert Inc., a national environmental technology company, broke ground on Sept. 7 on an industrial-sized anaerobic digester that will convert food waste in renewable natural gas. Called an Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility, it is being built in Longview, Wash., and anticipates processing 100,000 tons of food waste a year from Oregon and Washington when it is completed in 2024.