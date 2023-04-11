After years of delays and discussion, long-closed O’Bryant Square in downtown Portland is now set to be demolished and redeveloped by a Milwaukie-based company.

An agreement for demolition was set for approval on April 12 with Northwest Infrastructure, LLC, a Black-owned business. The estimated cost of the agreement is $4.5 million, with another $500,000 in contingency costs bringing the estimated cost of the demolition project to $5,029,090.