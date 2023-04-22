The public is asked to help find a missing 16-year-old girl in foster care who may be in the Portland metropolitan area.
Amelia Patterson was last seen on April 18, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division,. She may be in Northeast Portland and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Amelia is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blue eyes, and purple and black hair. Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Amelia’s Clackamas County Sheriff's Office case number is 23-7631. Her National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number is #1478523 NCMEC.
Child abuse can be reported to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows anyone to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”