Morrison Bridge paint project causes delays in downtown Portland

The Morrison Bridge paint project will cause closures in Feb and March 2023.

 Courtesy Photo: Multnomah County

The Morrison Bridge in downtown Portland will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on two weekends in February and one weekend in early March for continued work on the Morrison Bridge Paint Project.

February 18-19

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 
1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 
2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you