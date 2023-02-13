The Morrison Bridge in downtown Portland reopened early Monday, Feb. 13, after being closed over the weekend for work on the Morrison Bridge Paint Project.
More closures planned every weekend for the rest of February and the first weekend in March. The planned closures include:
February 18-19
On Friday, February 17th starting at 10 p.m. the Morrison Bridge will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The Morrison Bridge will reopen on Monday, February 20 at 5 a.m.
February 25-26
On Friday, February 24th starting at 10 p.m. the Morrison Bridge will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The Morrison Bridge will reopen on Monday, February 27 at 5 a.m.
March 4-5
On Friday, March 3rd starting at 10 p.m. the Morrison Bridge will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The Morrison Bridge will reopen on Monday, March 6 at 5 a.m.
