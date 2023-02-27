In a sign that the Portland area is retiring to normal after the unexpectedly severe winter storm, school districts announced they were opening on time or two hours late on Monday instead of being closed.
Those opening on time for the first time since last Thursday include the Beaverton School District, which will have buses on snow routes. Those opening two hours late include Portland Public Schools, which also has buses on snow routes
One exception is the Reynolds School District, which announced it would be closed Monday.
Most governments also announced they will open their buildings on time or two hours late.
TriMet said most of its bus routes are back to normal, with the only exceptions at the highest elevations.
A full list of school openings and closures can be found here.
